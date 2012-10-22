  Vodafone Jelly Bean update for Samsung Galaxy S III now available

Vodafone has followed Three by becoming the second operator to begin rolling out the Android 4.1 update to customers who have the Samsung Galaxy S III.

Pocket-lint has spoken to Vodafone, which confirmed the roll-out had started and would be a staggered release over the coming days. Customers will be notified of the update on their phone, before being prompted to download it over the air.

However, customers can instead opt to connect their Samsung Galaxy S III to their PC and download the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update now with Samsung Kies.

UK operator Three was the first to roll out the 4.1 Jelly Bean update on 18 October though it was available only to customers who had purchased the phone locked to the network.

Samsung in turn announced that it would begin rolling out the update for the Samsung Galaxy S III, though this would occur over the coming weeks, rather than days.

That Vodafone customers, like those of Three, can now get the update before customers who purchased the Samsung Galaxy S III unlocked is sure to irk some.

However, UK consumers can take comfort in the fact that our American cousins won't be getting the Jelly Bean update on their Samsung Galaxy S III devices for another "couple of months".