Vodafone nano SIMs stockpiled for iPhone 5 launch (picture)

Vodafone UK has confirmed, on a now pulled blog post, that it has 500,000 nano SIMs in stock and ready to roll out for those that want them.

But wait, there aren't any phones available in the UK that will take the new nano SIM yet - that's because, at the time of writing, the iPhone 5 hasn't been launched yet.

"They’re so slim and tiny you might only be able to handle them with tweezers - but imagine the extra space the new nano-SIM card frees up inside your handset," Vodafone tells us,before adding: "The first devices have now been announced – and Vodafone has now got 500,000 of the new 12.3 mm x 8.8 mm nano-SIMs in stock."

Of course we presume that the "first device" is the iPhone 5 as there are no other smartphones that we are aware of taking the new nano SIM card and Apple rumours have previously suggested that the new phone would be using the new nano SIM format when the iPhone 5 is launched.

Stripped of all excess plastic, this fourth-generation SIM card is 40 per cent smaller than a micro-SIM, but supports the conventional eight electrical contacts and fits backwards into current micro-SIM slots, so you can use it during any changeover period.

The iPhone 5 is expected to be announced at an Apple event on 12 September, and be available for customers to buy on 21 September.

UPDATE: A Vodafone spokesman has emailed Pocket-lint with the following statement:

“The blogpost was meant to refer to the new range of Nokia devices. In fact the new range of Nokia devices do not take Nano-SIMs so the blog was taken down. Obviously we cannot comment on any new devices before they have launched but I can confirm that the individual responsible for the erroneous blogpost is feeling extremely sheepish at the moment.”

Notice how they don't say that they aren't for the iPhone 5.

