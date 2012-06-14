Vodafone Booster Brolly charges your phone, improves signal and keeps you dry

Behold the Vodafone Booster Brolly a clever piece of kit that should solve our three festival grievances: poor mobile signal, running out of battery and the weather.

Fitted with a high-gain antenna and low-power signal repeater, the umbrella catches radio waves from the nearest Vodafone transmitter before generating a low-intensity signal within the mouth of the brolly.

Vodafone customers (and even those in close proximity) will subsequently receive a signal boost even if they’re raving it up in a muddy field in the middle of nowhere.

Clip your phone on to the carbon fibre pole and you’ll be able to charge your handset via USB. The handle houses the USB-charging circuit, the booster circuit and a switch to turn the signal booster on or off and even an LED torch.

Sewed into the canopy are 12 two-volt solar panels (so you'll need at least some sunny intervals) that provide the Vodafone Booster Brolly with the power that’s needed to turn it from standard run-of-the-mill umbrella, to super brolly.

All this and it weighs only around the same as a loaf of bread.

The Vodafone Booster Brolly will be trialled at the Isle of Wight Festival on 22-24 June and if it proves successful, we’ll be sure to be packing it along with our wellies for the next “summer” festival we go to.

