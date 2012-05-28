  Vodafone: Some white and pebble blue Samsung Galaxy S III's to be delayed

Vodafone has begun contacting customers who have pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S III 32GB white variant and 16GB and 32GB pebble blue versions to inform them that they are unlikely to be receiving the phone when it officially goes on sale on 30 May.

A Vodafone spokesman told Pocket-lint: "All customers who have pre-ordered the white 16GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S III should expect to receive their new phone on the UK launch date, 30 May.

"However, we’ve been advised of shipping delays for the 32GB marble white and the 16 and 32GB pebble blue versions.

"We’re working closely with Samsung to ensure devices reach our customers as soon as possible and will be contacting them directly to advise them on their order’s progress."

It’s unclear as to when customers who have pre-ordered those variants might be getting their hands on the device, but we’re told it could be between 2 and 4 weeks.

"The Galaxy SIII has already become the most pre-ordered device to join our line-up and we’re as keen as our customers are to get it into their hands as soon as possible,” added the Vodafone spokesperson.

The reason for the delay is unclear though there has been speculation about a problem occurring with the back cover of the pebble blue version of the Samsung Galaxy S III.

None of the other operators has commented on the possible shortage of Samsung Galaxy S III's when we phoned for answers, though a source who wished to remained anonymous said: The UK should prepare themselves for a severe delays to the pebble blue Samsung Galaxy S III due to a shortage in numbers."

Online retailer Clove has also started to inform customers that it won't be able to deliver stock as planned.

We will keep you posted.

Have you pre-ordered the white or pebble blue Samsung Galaxy S III? Let us know your thoughts.