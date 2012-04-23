Vodafone offers next Samsung Galaxy registration page

Vodafone has stepped up to the plate and opened the registration page for the "Next Samsung Galaxy", before the device has even been launched.

A page on the company's website - simply using the "next Galaxy" terminology we've seen elsewhere in the build-up to the new Samsung Galaxy device - invites customers or potential customers to plug in their details, with the promise of receiving all the news as it happens.

This isn't unheard of, but rarely do we see a carrier offering details on a yet-to-be-announced device in this way. That might suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy smartphone will be launching as a Vodafone exclusive, but there's no real evidence for that yet.

We've had 24 hours of Samsung Galaxy S III teasing, first Samsung launching their countdown website on Sunday, which today unveiled a teaser video for their next Galaxy and poked fun at iSheep, something that hasn't been received too well.

Pocket-lint will be at the launch event on 3 May 2012. Until that time, sit back, indulge yourself in the hype and we'll bring you all the news when it actually breaks. Let's hope it's worth the wait.

If you can't wait, why not check out our round-up of all the specs, rumours and leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S III?