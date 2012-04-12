  Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S II Ice Cream Sandwich delayed

If you are frantically hitting that update button on your Samsung Galaxy S II waiting for the Vodafone Ice Cream Sandwich update to be found - stop! The UK network has just told us that the rollout has been delayed until Friday, 13 April (that’s tomorrow, at time of writing) for Kies users, and 17 April for the Over The Air update.

Vodafone confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S II owners waiting for the Google Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update will have to wait no more, with the new update going out to an SGSII near you on Thursday, 12 April. However that roll out has been delayed according to Vodafone, blaming Samsung for the wait.

“Hi Everyone,

“Unfortunately Samsung have told us this morning that they are unable to make the update available to you as planned.

“The new plan from Samsung is that the update will be available via KIES tomorrow, 13 April, and via Over The Air update on Tuesday 17 April. If this moves at all, we’ll of course let you know.

“I know a lot of you, like us, will be disappointed at this last-minute change of plan and we continue to challenge Samsung to make this available to you as quickly as possible.”

Vodafone follows O2 and Three, which have already started the ICS update for Samsung Galaxy S II customers, but beats Orange, T-Mobile and even Samsung itself in getting the new features to its customers.

Ice Cream Sandwich first launched in October 2011 on the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, but has taken until now to get to last year's hit phone.

