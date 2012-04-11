  Vodafone Mobile Wi-Fi R205 device now even faster

Vodafone has upgraded its mobile Wi-Fi device, meaning faster speeds when using your own personal versatile hotspot.

The Mobile Wi-Fi R205 enables users to download, browse the web or check emails remotely without having to rely on 3G.

Of course you’ll need a Vodafone signal, but the operator promises speeds of up to 21Mbps in most major towns and cities.

So as long as you don’t want to update your Facebook status at the top of Ben Nevis, for example, you should be ok.

Vodafone’s Mobile Wi-Fi device can be connected to up to five different devices simultaneously, be it your mobile phone, tablet, laptop or Sony PlayStaion Vita.

It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, though with only four hours battery life you’ll want to recharge it after heavy use.

For £15 a month on an 18-month contract, the Vodafone Mobile Wi-Fi R205 is available free with 2GB of data each month.

Alternatively it is also available on pay-as-you-go for £65 when you top up by £10 or more.

To add a little icing on the PAYG cake, customers who go for that option between now and 31 May 2012 can enter an online prize draw where 15 lucky peeps will get their hands on a Wi-Fi Kindle, Nintendo 3DS and Samsung SH100 Digital Camera.

Contract and PAYG customers may also want to download the free Vodafone Mobile Wi-Fi Monitor app to their Android or Apple device, which will help them keep on top of how much data they have used.

You can read our thoughts on the original Vodafone Mobile Wi-Fi device by clicking here.

Will you be buying the Vodafone Mobile Wi-Fi R205? Let us know what you think.