  Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S II Ice Cream Sandwich starts 12 April

Vodafone has confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S II owners waiting for the Google Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update will have to wait no more, with the new update going out to an SGSII near you on Thursday, 12 April.

"The ICS update has passed our testing and will be released Over The Air and via Kies on 12 April," a spokesman for the Vodafone confirmed to Pocket-lint.

Vodafone follows O2 and Three which have already started the ICS update for Samsung Galaxy S II customers, but beats Orange, T-Mobile and even Samsung itself in getting the new features to its customers.

Ice Cream Sandwich first launched in October 2011 on the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, but has taken until now to get to last year's hit phone.

