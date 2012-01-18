  Vodafone feels the force with Yoda (video)

If there's one thing that geeks love it is Star Wars. If there's another, it is mobile phones. There are other things, of course, but those two serve as a legitimate intro into this story, which involves Vodafone recruiting Yoda, the Jedi Master, to front its latest advertising campaign.

In the new television ads Yoda is seen in every day scenarios, urging Vodafone users to "use the force" in situations where they don't really need to - such as switching contacts from one handset to another.

The first ad, set in a sushi restaurant, premières on Channel 4 between 8pm and 9pm on 19 January. We're also told by someone who worked on the commercials that we can expect to see the 900-year-old popping up at a hair salon and a bowling alley.

The adverts were filmed in November in London and each TV spot has been produced by a team at Lucasfilm’s renowned San Francisco-based visual effects facility ILM (Industrial Light & Magic), with Tom Kane voicing Yoda’s CGI character.

Danielle Crook, director of brand marketing at Vodafone UK, said: "Small things can mean the world to our customers – it’s why we have developed a range of simple services to help them feel confidently connected on the go. The campaign with Yoda shows that you don’t need to be a Jedi Master to unlock the power of mobile internet."