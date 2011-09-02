Vodafone Palm Pre 3 on sale at Carphone Warehouse
Pocket-lint
The HP Pre3 has gone on sale in the UK at Carphone Warehouse, the phone retailer has told Pocket-lint.
The phone, which has had a bumpy ride after HP announced that it was dumping all webOS hardware on the eve of the Pre 3 launch, is only available on a 24-month contract with Vodafone, however those looking to pick it up for the rumoured £50 are going to be disappointed.
"The Pre 3 is available online with Postpay Vodafone, and at selected stores while stock lasts," our lady at CPW tells us.
You’ll be able to get the phone for free as long as you sign up for a 24-month contract at £10.50 a month.
By our calculations that means the phone is going to cost you £252. Considerably more than £50.
