  Vodafone to offer the HTC Evo 3D

Hot on the heels of HTC officially announcing that the HTC Evo 3D is coming to the UK in July, a video has appeared in the Vodafone UK YouTube channel confirming that the Gingerbread device will be hitting the carrier.

Speaking with our Vodafone contacts we now also understand that the LG Optimus 3D will not be included in the Vodafone range, as was originally planned, with the network seemingly pinning all of its 3D hopes on the HTC handset.

The HTC Evo 3D uses parallax barrier 3D tech, so no glasses are needed. It boasts a 4.3-inch qHD display, packs a 1.2Ghz dual core Qualcomm processor, 1GB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It's got dual 5-megapixel cameras on the back for 3D shooting and a 1.3-megapixel front facing camera.

We've also spoken to O2 and Three, who do not have any plans to stock the Evo 3D at present - we're still waiting to hear back from Orange and T-Mobile, so be sure to check back for updates.

HTC Evo 3D vs LG Optimus 3D