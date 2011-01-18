White iPhone 4 shows up on Vodafone inventory

You may have just read Pocket-lint's exclusive interview with Motorola Mobility's Jim Wicks who hinted that Apple may be too late with the white iPhone 4, as the trends in North America have changed, but that doesn't mean fanboys don't get excited by the mere mention of the elusive handset.

Back in December we reported on a photo that hit the web of some new Apple Store sign-age that clearly read: "The white iPhone 4 will be available in spring 2011" which backed up an Apple statement released back in October.

And now, the white iPhone 4 has shown up on a Vodafone inventory in Germany, hinting that the spring aim could well prove accurate. The phone is shown in the blurred pictures in both 16GB and 32GB flavours with the SKU numbers 300432 and 300434.

Apple first stated that the white handset would be hitting the shops by the end of July, a statement backed up by Apple in the UK originally.

Then it was delayed for a few weeks, before an announcement was made stating that: "white models of Apple's new iPhone 4 have continued to be more challenging to manufacture than we originally expected, and as a result they will not be available until later this year".

Chances are though, that Tim Cook (or Jobs if he's in better health) will be taking to the stage in June 2011 to announce the next-gen iPhone. So white iPhone 4 owners would have had only a couple of months with their device still being cutting-edge.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Tipp-Ex is the answer if you're really that bothered about having a white iPhone 4.