Vodafone revamps mobile price plans
Pocket-lint has discovered that Vodafone has re-jiggled its price plans - with offerings that now fall much more in-line with what the likes of O2 are offering in terms of data allowance.
From 1 October, all new customers will be offered one of the new 24-month plans, which range from £25 up to £60.
For £25 you'll get 100 minutes, 500 texts and 500MB of data, for £30 it's 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data, for £35 you'll get 600 minutes, £40 buys you 900 minutes and 750MB of data, £45 takes it up to 1200 minutes and £60 gets you 1GB of data to go with 3000 minutes.
On all plans over £40 you'll also get 5MB a day of European roaming.
If you only fancy signing up for 18 months then add £5 to any of the prices quoted above. Existing customers will not be affected by the changes.
