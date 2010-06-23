Vodafone increases Android offering with HTC Wildfire and Samsung Galaxy S
Vodafone UK has just announced that three new Android devices are now available on its network. These consist of the Vodafone 845, HTC Wildfire and Samsung Galaxy S 16GB, all of which are available to buy.
The Vodafone 845 (exclusive to Vodafone) is free on £15, 24-month price plans, including 100 minutes, 500 texts and 500MB of mobile data.
The HTC Wildfire is free on £20, 24-month price plans, including 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of mobile data.
The Samsung Galaxy S 16GB (also exclusive to Vodafone) is free on £35, 24-month price plans, including 900 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of mobile data. And you'll even get a Vodafone McLaren Mercedes rucksack thrown in.
Pocket-lint has covered all these phones with a variety of news, reviews and hands-on photos so for the full rundown on each device click through on these handy links.
