  Vodafone increases Android offering with HTC Wildfire and Samsung Galaxy S

Vodafone UK has just announced that three new Android devices are now available on its network. These consist of the Vodafone 845, HTC Wildfire and Samsung Galaxy S 16GB, all of which are available to buy.



The Vodafone 845 (exclusive to Vodafone) is free on £15, 24-month price plans, including 100 minutes, 500 texts and 500MB of mobile data.



The HTC Wildfire is free on £20, 24-month price plans, including 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of mobile data.



The Samsung Galaxy S 16GB (also exclusive to Vodafone) is free on £35, 24-month price plans, including 900 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of mobile data. And you'll even get a Vodafone McLaren Mercedes rucksack thrown in.



