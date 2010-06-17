Vodafone calls on you to build coverage mashup map
Vodafone has called upon the Twitter community in order to build an interactive map of its network coverage.
If you're a Vodafone user you can send a quick tweet from wherever you are and help to create a virtual representation of the Vodafone network. Simply send a tweet with the #vodafonesignal hashtag followed by your whereabouts, the type of connection you've got (3G, EDGE etc.), how many bars of coverage your phone is showing, whether you're indoors or outside and the phone that you're using.
If you didn't understand that (and you really should have as it isn't exactly rocket science) here's one we made earlier:
If your anti-Twitter then you can log your info via the website, which can be found here as can all the data collected so far.
Check out this video below if you're still having problems understanding the concept:
- The best Moto G6 deals and pre-order price: What do the G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play cost SIM-free?
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of next week's launch
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us next month
- Motorola Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything you need to know about the new Honor flagship
- OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the rumoured difference?
Comments