  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Vodafone phone news

Sony Ericsson X10 Mini now available at Vodafone

|
Pocket-lint Sony Ericsson X10 Mini now available at Vodafone
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Customers can now pick up the tasty-looking Sony Ericsson X10 Mini from Vodafone, one of two new Android-powered handsets coming to the provider.

As previously reported, the company is also to carry the HTC Wildfire, which is now available for pre-order in advance of its June 15 2010 release date.

The X10 Mini, though, which comes with an exclusive red cover, is available now, and is free on a £20pm, 24 month contract, including 100 minutes, 500 texts, and 500MB of mobile data. It has a tiny form factor - smaller than a credit card - and combines the Android 1.6 OS with Sony Ericsson's proprietary user interface. It also comes with a 5-megapixel camera.

You can buy it, and find out more details, from Vodafone's online store, and pre-order the HTC Wildfire from the same place.

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. BlackBerry Key2 official, QWERTY phone gets a stylish makeover
  4. Is this what the new iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone will look like?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body
  2. Google Pixel 3 XL pictured with notch in new leaked images
  3. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 launch: Watch the livestream right here
  5. These Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders don't show an in-display fingerprint sensor
Comments