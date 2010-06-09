Sony Ericsson X10 Mini now available at Vodafone

Customers can now pick up the tasty-looking Sony Ericsson X10 Mini from Vodafone, one of two new Android-powered handsets coming to the provider.

As previously reported, the company is also to carry the HTC Wildfire, which is now available for pre-order in advance of its June 15 2010 release date.

The X10 Mini, though, which comes with an exclusive red cover, is available now, and is free on a £20pm, 24 month contract, including 100 minutes, 500 texts, and 500MB of mobile data. It has a tiny form factor - smaller than a credit card - and combines the Android 1.6 OS with Sony Ericsson's proprietary user interface. It also comes with a 5-megapixel camera.

You can buy it, and find out more details, from Vodafone's online store, and pre-order the HTC Wildfire from the same place.