Vodafone Nexus One up for pre-order

After what seems like an eternity of waiting, Vodafone has confirmed this morning that customers looking to buy a Nexus One, Google's very own android handset, will be able to pre-order from today and buy from the 30 April. 

The news is likely to be welcomed by Android fans looking for a more pure 2.1 experience over the similarly specced HTC Desire that comes with the company's Sense user interface.

Vodafone UK customers with the Nexus One can use up to 1GB of mobile data as part of their price plan as well as take advantage of unlimited access to Wi-Fi in the home and free, publicly available services throughout the country.  Customers using Wi-Fi can also use an additional 1GB of data at premium BT Openzone hotspots throughout the UK.

Nexus One will be available on a range of great value Vodafone price plans, on both 18 and 24 month contracts.  Price plans start from £25 a month on a 24 month contract. 

The phone features a 3.7-inch AMOLED 480x800 WVGA display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 3G QSD8250 chipset and a 5 megapixel auto focus with flash and geo tagging.

Available since January with a contract, Vodafone is the first and currently only operator in the UK to be offering the handset with a contract at the moment.

