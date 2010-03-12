Vodafone UK getting HTC Desire
The HTC Desire is turning out to be the mobile equivalent of the village bike - every operator's getting a ride. The latest to announce UK availability for the handset is Vodafone. The network had previously only said it'd be coming to Europe. Interestingly, that means that it'll be available alongside the Nexus One.
As previously reported, the HTC Desire offers a whopping 3.7-inch AMOLED display, Android 2.1, 1GHz Snapdragon processor, and HTC's much-liked Sense UI. On top of that, Vodafone will pre-load its "360" services, including Music and MyWeb. It'll have full access to the Android Marketplace, too. It'll land in April.
The operator also confirmed that it'll be exclusively selling the HTC Legend at launch. That handset, which analysts have described as a replacement to the HTC Hero, has a smaller 3.2-inch AMOLED display, a 5-megapixel camera, and optical trackpad in place of the old trackball on the Hero. That'll be showing up in April, too.
The only network yet to confirm whether or not it'll be offering the HTC Desire is O2.
