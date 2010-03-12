Vodafone moves a step closer to selling Nexus One
Vodafone hasn't gone as far as putting a date on when they will be stocking the Nexus One from Google, but on Friday morning, the UK operator has started taking details of prospective customers that are interested.
In a move that will no doubt get Android fans looking for the "pure" Google Android experience giddy with excitement, anyone keen enough to submit their details will be able to stay "in touch" with the UK operator to get more information as and when it's available.
Although users still aren't able to pre-order the device, based on how the company has previously run things, with this system it means a launch isn't too far off.
Vodafone has always said that it would stock the phone in the UK on contract for those not keen to go direct, however until now it was just words rather than actions.
The question is, with the HTC Desire about to be released in the UK as well, has Vodafone left it too late to woo would-be Android fans to the party?
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
Comments