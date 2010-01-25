  Vodafone: A week left on N900 exclusive

"The Nokia N900 is available exclusively for one more week to its UK customers", says Vodafone, as it states its exclusive on the handset runs through until 1 February.

The Maemo-toting handset offers multi-tasking on a 3.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen, QWERTY keyboard, 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optic lens and 32GB expandable memory.

Vodafone has seen recent sales success with another touchscreen phone as it's been announced the operator has sold 100,000 iPhones in a week from launch.

Despite our initial reports suggesting the from price would be £35 per month, the Nokia N900 is available for free on pay monthly plans from £40.



UPDATE: This story has been changed to reflect the fact that Vodafone has not added a week to the N900's availability, and was in fact stating it was available for "one more week", as in one week left, rather than "one more week" as in adding a week.







