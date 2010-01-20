  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Vodafone phone news

Vodafone's exclusive on the BlackBerry Storm 2 due to end

|
  Vodafone's exclusive on the BlackBerry Storm 2 due to end
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

The BlackBerry Storm 2 - RIM's update to its first touchscreen smartphone - is soon to be available in the UK on networks other than Vodafone as the operator's exclusive is due to come to an end.

Omio, a UK mobile phone retailer and price comparison service, has revealed that from the end of January O2 will offer the second-gen device while from the start of February, so will T-Mobile.

An O2 spokesperson confirm to Pocket-lint that it will be offering the BlackBerry Storm 2, but are yet to announce any details of timing, or price, or tariff yet. Meanwhile, T-Mobile won't give us a bean as far as confirmation or any kind of info goes.

Vodafone currently offers the Storm 2 for free to those signing up to a £35 per month, 24-month contract - we'll keep you posted on the other network launches.

PopularIn Phones
What is Bixby? Samsung's smart assistant explained
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 initial review: Super sexy with S Pen delights
New Palm "Pepito" Android phone revealed in leaked pic
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price and pre-order info: Check out the latest Note 9 deals
Xiaomi Mi A2 review: Pricing out the competition?
What does the new S Pen actually do?
Comments