  Vodafone iPhone launches with two new apps

As the iPhone becomes officially available on the Vodafone network in the UK, the operator has announced the launch of two new apps for the device.



The first is the free "Vodafone 360 People Sync App" said to be developed to help customers easily move mobile contacts from one phone to iPhone by backing up and syncing all contacts regardless of network provider.



"The 360 People Sync App removes the hassle of having to manually transfer numbers to a new iPhone", Vodafone says. "Customers can sync contacts from almost 500 phones to iPhone so no one need ever lose a contact again".



Next up is the "Vodafone Navigation App" that provides turn-by-turn navigation, with voice instructions and speed camera alerts, for any location in the UK.



The Vodafone Navigation App is available for free from the App Store now, but only until the end of April 2010 at which point it will be charged at £3 per month for those committing to the app for the length of their contract, or at £5 on a month by month basis.

UPDATE: Vodafone has revealed it expects to shift 50,000 iPhones on the first day of sales.