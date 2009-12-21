  Vodafone to offer the iPhone from 14 January

Vodafone has revealed the 14 January as the date it will begin offering the Apple iPhone. Customers will be able to pre-order their iPhone from today in-store, through their account manager or online at vodafone.co.uk/iphone.



Vodafone says customers who have already registered interest will be contacted by email with details of how to pre-order their iPhone. Those who have registered an interest and pre-order will get free Vodafone to Vodafone phone calls for the life of their initial contract.



"We started preparing our network over a year ago so that iPhone customers will really feel the advantage of being with Vodafone", said Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK.



"We will offer an outstanding iPhone experience wherever our customers live, work and travel, delivering speed and reliability - something our customers have told us they really value".

On 2-year contracts the iPhone 3GS 32GB will be free on £45 a month tariffs, and £239 and £179 on £30 and £35 a month tariffs. The iPhone 3GS 16GB is also free on £45 a month tariffs and £149 and £89 on the £30 and £35 options. The iPhone 3G 8GB is free on £35 a month and £45 a month contracts and £59 on £30 a month options.

Meanwhile, 18-month contracts are priced high at £40, £50 and £80 per month.

UPDATE: Vodafone will also be offering a £30 and £35 per month, 18-month contracts with the £30 option on the year-and-a-half tariff seeing the iPhone 3GS 32GB charged at £280.