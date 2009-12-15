  Vodafone to offer Nokia N900

Vodafone is to offer the new Nokia N900 mobile-phone-come-internet-tablet, with a page now up on the Voda site offering those interested a chance to pre-register for more information.

With just "Coming Soon - January" the only info provided by the operator just yet, it seems we'll have to hang on for more definite dates and an idea of contract pricing.



The January launch of the new flagship Nokia touchscreen device means the N900 will be going head-to-head with the delayed Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 and the Apple iPhone, although it won't have to fight for shelf space against the HTC HD2.

The Maemo-powered N900 offers decent specs - ARM Cortex-A8 processor, up to 1GB of application memory, OpenGL ES 2.0 graphics acceleration, 32GB storage, HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS and 5-megapixel camera.

Nokia has priced the device at £499, meaning although Vodafone won't be paying anywhere near that much per handset, contract pricing - and length - is likely to be high. We will keep you posted.