The Vodafone Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2009 in pictures
If you weren't at the Vodafone Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2009, then where on Earth were you? Fortunately, as group of hard-working journalists, we took a a few moments out from the celebrations to make sure we covered our own event.
There were judges, colleagues from other publications, the technology companies, their PRs and even a few people who came up just to see what all the noise was about. We snapped them all.
The booze flowed, the nibbles were nobbled and winners, nominees and guests alike all celebrated, until gradually the sweet songs in the Light Bar faded to the tune-free choirs of dishevelled revellers echoing the Shoreditch Streets with "Show me the way to go home" while birds flinched in the trees.
Fantastic to see so many of you last night. Hope you're not feeling too tender and we're looking forward to doing it all over again next year. Oh, and no. None of these photos will be removed on request.
