  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Vodafone phone news

Vodafone kicks off "Pick-A-Pixel" N97 Mini comp

|
  Vodafone kicks off "Pick-A-Pixel" N97 Mini comp
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

Vodafone has launched a new interactive online game, which will offer participants a chance to win an N97 Mini handset every week.

The "N97 Mini Pick-A-Pixel" game requires registration, at which point each participant is awarded five pixels for registering.

More pixels can then be earned for each friend they get to join in, then every week, a pixel will be randomly selected and the lucky owner rewarded with a shiny new Nokia N97 Mini.

There's also a daily competition for £100 worth of Christmas Shopping Vouchers, by guessing what lies behind an obscured picture.

To play the N97 Mini Mystery, tweet your guess and include the hash-tag #n97mini.

Both competitions start 1 December and will run until midnight on 20 December 2009.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung says S10 won't be its first 5G phone, foldable phone is coming
Apple just pushed pause on launching this major iOS 12 feature
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price and pre-order info: Check out the latest Note 9 deals
Apple iPhone XI vs iPhone X: What's the rumoured difference?
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases: Protect your new Samsung device
What is Bixby? Samsung's smart assistant explained
Comments