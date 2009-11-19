  Vodafone offers paid-for SMS retweet option

Vodafone has expanded its Twitter options in the UK by offering a new service that allows Twitter users to retweet messages via SMS.



Vodafone customers can already send and receive SMS Twitter updates and now they can use the same number to retweet the most recent interesting posts from the people they are following.



Now available to Vodafone customers in the UK, to use the service, customers should send "RT twitter username" to 86444.



As an example, to retweet the most recent message from @VodafoneUK, you would type "RT VodafoneUK" which keeps it simple as it only works with the latest tweet from the Twitter account.



Sent texts will be charged at the standard network rate, or taken from the customer's SMS bundle where appropriate, says Vodafone.



After sending their message, customers will receive a free SMS notification confirming the message that they have just retweeted to their followers.



Vodafone customers will continue to receive SMS updates from Twitter free of charge.

