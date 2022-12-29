Vivo X Fold 2 specs and launch window leak

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo is planning a return to the folding phone market with a Vivo X Fold 2 model tipped for release in China in the "first half of 2023".

Rumours suggest that it will join a clamshell folding phone, the Vivo X Flip, although there is currently no word on a global launch.

We do, however, have some leaked specifications for the X Fold 2. Reliable online leaker, Digital Chat Station, claims to have found out some key details.

He says that the Vivo X Fold 2 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and sport Sony's IMX866 sensor for its primary camera.

It will also be lighter than the Vivo X Fold and X Fold Plus devices it'll replace, it is said. Sister company Oppo dramatically reduced the weight of its second foldable handset, the Oppo Find N2, and so Vivo is expected to do the same.

As for the displays, the foldable screen is claimed to have a 2K resolution, and include an under-display fingerprint scanner. There could be a similarly hidden sensor under the front display too.

Sadly, Vivo never released its original X Fold phones outside of China, and our gut instinct is that this will follow the same pattern. We'll update you when we know more though.

Writing by Rik Henderson.