The Vivo X90 lineup will get a global launch on 31 January 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Those who have been waiting to hear when the Vivo X90 series would get a global launch need wait just a little while longer - until 31 January, in fact.

That news comes via a leaker who shared a launch event poster on Twitter. In it, we see that the Vivo X90 series will get that event at the very end of January, but little else is confirmed. The lineup, which includes the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ all launched in China in early December but this is the international launch. The one we're really interested in.

Vivo X90 Series Launching on 31st January Globally pic.twitter.com/CSmQwWL4sU — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) December 16, 2022

However, while China saw all three devices announced the leaker isn't 100% clear on whether we will get the very best version when it makes the move beyond Chinese borders. That means that we might not get our hands on the Vivo X90 Pro+ after all, which would be a real shame.

Get up to £325 off the new Pixel 6a with this incredible deal By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 16 December 2022 This deal means you can get a seriously nice phone for way less.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Vivo X90 Pro+ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with 12GB of RAM and a 120Hz 6.78-inch display. All good stuff, as is the 50-megapixel main camera.

No matter what, all of the X90 handsets that do get a release will benefit from 5G connectivity which is always a good thing, and we can expect to learn more about the devices that will go on sale in due course. That includes what colors and configurations will be available as well as perhaps the most important bit - how much they'll cost.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.