The iQOO 11 debuts with a 'next-level mobile gaming experience'

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo sub-brand iQOO has announced the iQOO 11, a new flagship smartphone that is built to be as fast as possible - but with limited availability.

First, let's start with the specs. Because they're pretty great. Vivo's little cousin sets things off with a 6.78-inch 144Hz E6 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 3200 and an 1800-nit peak brightness. Our iQOO 11 review noted that this display is excellent, thanks in part o the speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the very latest Qualcomm silicon is used, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That's paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the storage is nice and fast as well - UFS 4.0, to be specific. A 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging round out the main internal bits.

In terms of cameras, the 16-megapixel selfie camera is joined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. An 8-megapixel ultrawide and 13-megapixel telephoto round things out nicely. Our tests already confirmed that the primary camera is pretty good, although the ultrawide's lack of resolution is a concern.

There are a couple of colours to choose from including Alpha (or black, if you prefer) or Legend (white vegan leather with BMW stripes). We reviewed the Alpha, but Legend definitely looks cool in its own right.

The only real issue here is availability. If you're reading this there is a good chance you can't actually buy the iQOO 11. It's available from today in Indonesia and Malaysia, while Thailand will get it on 15 December. Indian readers will be able to buy the phone from 13 January, 2024. But everyone else? We don't know yet, but we can only hope more people get the chance to take the iQOO 11 for a spin.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.