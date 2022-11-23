iQOO 11 5G to launch on 2 December with Qualcomm's flagship chip

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo sub-brand iQOO is getting ready to announce its next phone with the iQOO 11 5G set to be unveiled on 2 December with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow.

The phone's impending announcement was confirmed by sending out an invitation to an event at the beginning of December. The invitation confirms that the phone will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at its heart, with a four-hour event set to kick off at 6pm Malaysian time.

Unfortunately, we don't yet know what the rest of the phone's main specifications will entail but leaked specs have pointed to a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1440p screen and 120W fast-charging capabilities.

The event invitation also confirms some sort of partnership with BMW/s M Motorsport division, suggesting that we can expect some kind of tie-in between the phone and the German carmaker.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The launch is still a little while away so we can perhaps expect iQOO to share a few more tidbits before the big unveiling. It's already making big claims, touting the phone as one that will offer "monster performance" and "powerful battery life", so we'll have to wait and see whether any of that actually pans out. The inclusion of the latest and greatest Qualcomm chip won't hurt its chances, that's for sure.

The iQOO 11 5G isn't the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone to be announced of course, with the Vivo X90 Pro+ already confirmed.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.