More Vivo X90 specs leak as launch day nears

(Pocket-lint) - More Vivo X90 specifications have leaked ahead of an expected imminent announcement with display, storage, and more all shared by a known leaker.
Information shared by the well-connected Yogesh Brar has Vivo bestowing a MediaTek Dimensit 9200 chip on the base model, with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen offering a 120Hz refresh rate.
In terms of internals, Brar says that we should expect 8 or 12GB of RAM depending on the storage model you choose, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options available. All models will run Android 13 and sport a 4,800mAh battery. That battery will benefit from 120Hz fast charging, too.
Vivo X90— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 18, 2022
- 6.78" 1.5K AMOLED (BOE), 120Hz
- MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
- 8/12GB RAM
- 128/256/512GB Storage
- Rear cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (2x Tele)
- Front cam: 32MP
- Android 13
- 4,800mAh battery, 120W fast charging
- Zeiss optics, V2 Chip
Camera-wise, a front-facing 32-megapixel camera will handle selfie duties, with a 50-megapixel main camera around the back. It'll b rejoined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel 2x telephoto with Zeiss optics and a V2 chip ensuring that users get the best out of all of those cameras.
All of this should become official soon enough, with Vivo thought to be ready to announce an X90 alongside the X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ as soon as 22 November.
That Vivo X90 Pro+ is already shaping up to be a promising little number. 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip should ensure it's nice and speedy, that's for sure.