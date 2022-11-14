Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is a looker and will launch 22 November

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo's next flagship phone will be the X90 Pro+, and it's going to be announced on 22 November. And it's already turning heads in a stunning red.

We're expecting the entire X90 lineup to be unveiled by Vivo on 22 November, but it's the X90 Pro+ that is the most exciting of the trio of new phones. That's because we're told to expect some decent specs across the board, starting with a 6.78-inch 2K LPTO display. Next, there's 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. And then we get to the cameras.

Leaker Yogesh Brar tells us that a 1-inch 50-megapixel sensor will power the main camera while a 48-megapixel ultrawide will join it around the back. Vivo isn't done, either. There's another 50-megapixel sensor married to a telephoto lens and a final 64-megapixel telescope setup for those who need a little extra zoom.

But while all of that sounds promising, things get really interesting when you see the thing. Because this is definitely a handsome phone - particularly in that red finish.

Sure, the black version looks fine as well but we're all about that red finish.

Roll on 22 November!

Writing by Oliver Haslam.
