Vivo X90 specs leak ahead of expected December launch

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo is expected to announce three new phones under the X90 banner before the year comes to an end, and one of them just had its specs leaked.

If everything goes the way we expect it to, Vivo will announce its new phones in December 2022, at least in China. The lineup is set to include the base model Vivo X90 alongside a Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. It's that first one that's the centre of the latest report, though, with Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station announcing a number of key specifications for that product.

According to them, Vivo's X80 replacement will ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, as had previously been rumoured for the X90 Pro+. The chip will replace the Dimensity 9000 used in the older X80, we're told.

As for other specifications, we're also told to expect Vivo to give the X90 a 4,700mAh battery that will be charged using a 120W fast charger. The display also gets a leak, with a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate thought to be the order of the day. That's a nice upgrade on the X80's Full HD+ display, to be sure.

There's also talk of improved dust and water protection for the new model, although Digital Chat Station doesn't expect that Vivo will go through the trouble - and expense - of getting official IP68 certification.

With the Vivo X90 lineup expected to get its Chinese launch within weeks, those looking forward to an international launch look set to have to wait a little longer. A release beyond Chinese borders is expected to happen in January 2023.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.