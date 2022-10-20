A MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip may debut with the Vivo X90 Pro+

(Pocket-lint) - A new report has the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ being the first phone to make use of the equally-new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip.

The new report is based on comments by Weibo leaker WHYLAB who claims that Vivo will make use of the Dimensity 9200 soon, at least in some models. We're also told that the Dimensity 9200 will feature a combination of a Cortex-X3 super core and a Cortex A715 large core. However, things are a little bit vaguer beyond that. There is some suggestion that MediaTek might follow a path already taken by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen2 and use a 1+4+3 core architecture, but that's obviously unconfirmed.

Notably, WHYLAB also points out that the GPU used in the Dimensity 9200 is the Immportalis G715 - a GPU that features improved performance and energy efficiency as well as hardware-level ray tracing.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 both expected to come to market in November 2022, it's been suggested that we can expect the Vivo X90 Pro+ to use both chips, though likely in different markets.

As for the Vivo X90 Pro+, we're already expecting it to come with an AMOLED LTPO display with a high refresh rate that goes all the way to 120Hz. A 5,000mAh battery and up to 120W fast charging support are also considered to be possibilities. Wireless charging at speeds of up to 50W has also been discussed.

Those looking to buy a Vivo X90 Pro+ will reportedly get a 1-inch camera sensor for the main shooter, while a 5x 64-megapixel telephoto is also thought to be part of the new camera system.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.