Here's the Vivo X Fold Plus in all its glory

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo's follow-up to its first foldable smartphone is nearing release, we recently saw it appear on the TENAA certification website, and now, more details are emerging.

Vivo has officially acknowledged the X Fold Plus, teasing its new hinge design and red colourway.

No release date has been shared just yet, but we were treated to a few more leaked images on Weibo, which were shared by notable tipster Mukul Sharma.

The Huaxia Red colourway is particularly attractive, in our opinion, and will be joined by a blue option, with no black or white variants in sight.

The phone appears to have some texture to its rear panel, possibly featuring a leather-style covering.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Vivo X Fold Plus is expected to feature an 8.03-inch foldable display on the inside, with a 6.53-inch screen on the outer.

Both screens will be capable of 120Hz refresh rates, and the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The phone is tipped to have a quad-camera setup, and we can clearly see Zeiss branding on the leaked images.

Of course, whether this device launches outside of China is unknown at this point, but its predecessor was exclusive to the Chinese market, so we won't be holding our breath.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 20 June 2022 · What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

Writing by Luke Baker.