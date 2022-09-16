Vivo X Fold Plus hits TENAA, could be close to launch

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo looks set to release a follow up to its first foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold. The newer model - likely called Vivo X Fold Plus - has landed on TENAA, suggesting a launch is imminent.

As is customary for many Chinese smartphone markers, this appears to be a minor 6-month refresh, where very little changes from a design and specification front.

It's still largely the same form factor as the first generation model, although the images on the certification site do reveal a 'go faster' stripe down the back of this newer model.

The specifications listed also reveal it'll have the same 4600mAh battery capacity, with that split up into two 2300mAh cells in order to support the company's fast charging tech.

This 'Plus' model refresh will likely see the processor inside upgraded from the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, making that the most significant upgrade moving from the first model to this unreleased new one.

So far, the Vivo X Fold is one of the many foldable phones that's yet to see launch outside of China, joining the likes of the Oppo Find N and the latest Moto Razr model.

There's no word yet on whether Vivo might eventually expand to offer its high end flexible device in Europe, the UK or the US, but as soon as that happens we'll be sure to let you know.

