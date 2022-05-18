Vivo X80 Series sees global launch, offering an alternative flagship choice

(Pocket-lint) - The Vivo X80 Series, launched in China in April, has now seen a global launch, meaning it's going to be more widely available.

The camera module has been expanded, with a big block of the rear of the phone given over to highlighting the various cameras - and the partnership with Zeiss, which results in a range of filters and options for both stills photos and video.

Most of the interest is likely to be in the Vivo X80 Pro, which is a new flagship phone and hits just about every spec point you could think of.

The Vivo X80 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with 12GB RAM and the boast of a huge vapour chamber for cooling.

The X80 Pro supports 80W charging, but it's the 50W wireless charging that you might pay attention to. You'll have to buy a compatible wireless charger separately though. The battery is 4700mAh.

There's a 6.78-inch display with curved edges, so this phone remains manageable despite being large. There's a QHD+ resolution and it's an LTPO AMOLED, so offers adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

There's dual stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the display and then a mass of cameras on the rear.

It's mostly the camera that Vivo is talking about, wanting to pitch this as a camera phone, saying that the design is influenced by showcasing the camera, etc, etc.

There's a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, then a pair of periscope telephoto lenses. As we've seen on some other phones, this designates one lens as a portrait lens, with a native 2x zoom, but also boosted by a gimbal for stabilisation - which is also used widely for video.

Finally there's the second periscope lens with a native 5x optical zoom.

The camera is supported by the Vivo V+ imaging chip, there's Zeiss lenses and tonnes of camera features to make use of it all.

The Vivo X80 - the non-Pro model - comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, a 4500mAh battery and no wireless charging. The display doesn't offer adaptive refresh, it's 120Hz or 60Hz, while it also misses out on the second 5x optical zoom camera.

So these phones are closely aligned in many ways, but they are different sizes and weights, offer slightly different hardware, allowing a distinction between the X80 and the X80 Pro.

Both launch on Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12. We don't have the pricing or dates they will be available just yet - and Vivo hasn't always been totally reliable in making the devices it launches available to buy.

For Europe Vivo only plans to sell he X80 Pro model, with the X80 mostly available in Asia.

Writing by Chris Hall. Editing by Rik Henderson.