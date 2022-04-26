Vivo X80 and X80 Pro launched in China, global release to follow in May

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo has announced its latest flagship devices, the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro. Although launched in China, the global launch is reported to be on 8 May.

The new handsets feature a huge segment of the back given over to the camera. That sees a large plate dominating the top half of the rear, with a roundel set with multiple lenses. This is a Zeiss system, as per previous Vivo devices.

Interestingly, it's reported that there will be both Snapdragon and Dimensity versions of the X80 Pro. One will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the other will be MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Exactly how those will be managed in global sales remains to be seen, but we suspect it will be Snapdragon only.

There's a 4700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Moving on, there's a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the Pro model, this is adaptive from 1-120Hz and has a Quad HD resolution.

The main camera offers a 50-megapixel sensor, alongside a 48-megapixel ultrawide, a 12-megaxpiel portrait lens and 8-megapixel periscope type telephoto. There's a 32-megapixel front camera.

The periscope lens offers 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

The Vivo X80 Pro measures 164.57 x 75.3 x 9.1mm.

The Vivo X80 only offers the Dimensity 9000, with a 4500mAh battery with 80W charging. The display much the same, although reportedly onto offers 60 or 120Hz, rather than the full adaptive range. It's also only Full HD+.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X80 offers a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapxiel ultrawide and 12-megapixel portrait lens, but lacks the periscope zoom.

Both these models are being offered in a range of colours, including a fetching orange leather on the Vivo X80 Pro, a little like the Oppo Find X2 Pro of 2020. Exactly what models, colours or specifications we'll get for the global launch remains to be confirmed.

