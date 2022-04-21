Vivo X80 series to be announced on 25 April in China

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Vivo X80 series. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the series - expected to be the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro - at an event in China on 25 April.

Currently there is no word on a global launch for the new devices, but there have been plenty of leaks revealing what we might expect.

Starting with confirmed details, and Vivo has shared some images of the camera on the device, showing a multi-lens Zeiss system. Much of the emphasis of this phone appears to be on the camera at the moment.

From the leaks, it appears that there will be 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel telephoto on the X80, while the X80 Pro will have a 48-megapixel ultrawide, 8-megapixel periscope zoom.

It appears that the Periscope zoom is outside the round detailing, set aside from the rest of the camera.

Elsewhere the specs are likely to include the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - it might be that there's a difference between the regular and Pro models, or indeed a difference between the version for China and a global model.

There's expected to be a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4700mAh battery, with 80W charging.

The phone will launch on Android 12, with FunTouchOS.

Reports are a little mixed at the moment but we're sure that the details will become clear following the Vivo launch event in China.

