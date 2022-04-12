Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Vivo phone news

Vivo X Fold folding phone official, but you can't buy it

Author image, Deputy editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Vivo Vivo X Fold folding phone official, but you can't buy it
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo has been teasing its first foldable phone - the X Fold - for a while but now the device is finally official, offering flagship specifications and a good price. The catch? You can only buy it in China.

The Vivo X Fold takes cues from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, seeing a vertical fold down the centre, resulting in a book-style design. Vivo has claimed the X Fold has a crease-free design and that it will withstand up to 300,000 folds. The display can also be rotated between 60-degrees and 120-degrees, it is said.

On the outside of the device, you'll find a 6.53-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution, while the inside display is an 8.03-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 x 1916 pixel resolution and HDR10+ support.

In terms of hardware, there's a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 running the show, a 4600mAh battery and support for 66W wired charging, as well as 50W wireless charging

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

There are two in-display fingerprint readers on board and the Vivo X has a quad rear camera setup too, consisting of a 50-megapixel main snapper, 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle snapper, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x zoom and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x zoom. 

As for the front cameras, the Vivo X Fold opts for a punch hole 16-megapixel snapper on the outside and the same on the inside panel.

Sadly, the Vivo X Fold is China only, and is expected to remain that way. It starts at 8,999 yuan (around £1100/$1400) for a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, moving to to 9,999 yuan (around £1200/$1600) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.