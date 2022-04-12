(Pocket-lint) - Vivo has been teasing its first foldable phone - the X Fold - for a while but now the device is finally official, offering flagship specifications and a good price. The catch? You can only buy it in China.

The Vivo X Fold takes cues from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, seeing a vertical fold down the centre, resulting in a book-style design. Vivo has claimed the X Fold has a crease-free design and that it will withstand up to 300,000 folds. The display can also be rotated between 60-degrees and 120-degrees, it is said.

On the outside of the device, you'll find a 6.53-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution, while the inside display is an 8.03-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 x 1916 pixel resolution and HDR10+ support.

In terms of hardware, there's a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 running the show, a 4600mAh battery and support for 66W wired charging, as well as 50W wireless charging.

There are two in-display fingerprint readers on board and the Vivo X has a quad rear camera setup too, consisting of a 50-megapixel main snapper, 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle snapper, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x zoom and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x zoom.

As for the front cameras, the Vivo X Fold opts for a punch hole 16-megapixel snapper on the outside and the same on the inside panel.

Sadly, the Vivo X Fold is China only, and is expected to remain that way. It starts at 8,999 yuan (around £1100/$1400) for a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, moving to to 9,999 yuan (around £1200/$1600) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.