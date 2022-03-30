The Vivo X Fold gets official renders and a launch date

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo is working on its first foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold, which is set to feature an inward folding display akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

First, we heard rumours, then we saw schematics, now, we're treated to official renders of the upcoming device.

The Vivo X Fold looks to feature a textured leather-effect finish with subtle Vivo branding on the rear.

A circular panel houses the quad-camera array with a solitary LED flash punctuating it to the right.

Above the flash, we can clearly see Zeiss branding, suggesting we'll be getting some premium optics on this foldable.

The device has a full-size front screen as well as an inward folding tablet display.

Supposedly, the X Fold will have a wider and taller cover display than both the Z Fold 3 and Oppo Find N.

The sides of the phone are home to a power button, volume rocker and an alerts slider.

The phone is said to be available in blue, crimson and orange colourways - We expect some people will be annoyed at the lack of more subtle black and white finishes.

Those excited to hear more about the X Fold don't have too long to wait, as Vivo is holding a launch event in China on April 11th.

There's no word yet on whether the phone will be made available outside of China, but we have our fingers crossed for good news on the 11th.

Writing by Luke Baker.