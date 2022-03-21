(Pocket-lint) - A leak of Vivo's X Note - as picked up on Chinese social site Weibo - could spell the end of the company's NEX series and the start of a new generation of flagship device.

Vivo has long been using the NEX moniker to bring future-thinking and experimental features to the public, from the NEX S's pop-up camera, through to the advent of the waterfall display when the NEX 3 arrived in 2019.

But it's been fairly quiet since that date, with Vivo focusing on its excellent X series flagship devices instead. But that looks about to change with the leaked appearance of the X Note. So what can we expect?

The would-be NEX 5 shows-off a familiar curved edge display - call it a waterfall display if you like - which seems to be flavour of the year for Chinese brands, including Honor and Huawei. However, Vivo is rumoured to be using a massive 7-inch widescreen display - suggesting that the era of ultra-large flagships isn't behind us yet - with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specs are said to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, paired with 12GB RAM, alongside 5,000mAh battery capacity with 80W wiredand 50W wireless charging.

But its the X Note's rear cameras that are the most eye-catching aspect. This is said to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, Samsung's S5KGN1 sensor type, as one of the four cameras. The other three cameras cater for wide-angle (48MP) and zoom (12MP & 8MP) although exact specifications of this aren't yet clear.

So there we have it: the Vivo NEX 5 looks like it'll be the Vivo X Note. It'll be interesting to see how this lives alongside the Vivo X70 series with its gimbal stabilisation system, though, as way of separating which series represents the true flagship. More as we have it.

Writing by Mike Lowe.