Vivo X Fold schematic shows potential foldable design

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Plans for a folable phone from Vivo were revealed recently, with key specifications, details and even its name leaked at the beginning of March.

Now we might have an idea of what it looks like, with a schematic design concept being posted by a prominent online tipster.

The Vivo X Fold is said to have a quad-camera unit on the rear, made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto, and an additional 8-megapixel sensor for good measure. These will be ranged in circular fashion, if the image is to be taken as read.

Posted by Digital Chat Station, the illustration also furthers the idea that the phone will fold inwards with an external front display housing a hole-punch camera. It will also sport a rounded edge.

The leaker also claims that there is no fingerprint sensor on the sides, leading some to believe it could have an under-display sensor instead.

No other details have been added, although we understand that Samsung will be providing the foldable display and that it will be between 8- and 8.2-inches.

The Vivo X Fold is likely to be unveiled and released in China first, some time later this year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
