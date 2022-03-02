(Pocket-lint) - Vivo is reportedly working on a foldable phone for launch later this year and a fresh leak has revealed a few of its key specifications.
Provisionally dubbed Vivo X Fold, the phone is said to sport an inward folding design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Honor Magic V. Indeed, the internal foldable panel could even be supplied by the former company, with a previous rumour listing Vivo as one of the manufacturers to be supplied Samsung's 120Hz LTPO displays.
Other specs to be revealed in the latest leak include a 6.5-inch outer display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also claimed to be curved at the sides and with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.
The internal display will be 8-inches, which just about matches the previous rumour (which said 8.2-inch). Another hole-punch cutout will be on that display too.
The X Fold will reportedly utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and run on a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless.
There will be a quad-camera unit on the rear, with a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto, and an additional 8-megapixel sensor to boot.
No launch date has been suggested as yet, but it is likely to be released in China first sometime later this year. A global launch could then follow.