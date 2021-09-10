(Pocket-lint) - It's only been a hot minute since Vivo put its X60 series on sale - the X60 Pro was a surprise hit when we reviewed it - but now the flagship already has a successor: the X70 series.

The Vivo X70 comes in three variants: the standard X70, the step-up X70 Pro, and the larger and altogether different X70 Pro+ offering (much like its predecessor, a comparison of which is linked below).

The key sell to the X70 series is - as it has been in recent X-series handsets - all about photography. Vivo has a partnership with Zeiss, with all three X70 devices taking on co-engineered optics for optimum quality. Crucially there's also gimbal stabilisation - as in the camera units 'float' - which has been class-leading in previous model iterations.

The X70 comes with a 40-megapixel main camera, 12MP wide-angle, and 12MP portrait lens - the last of which features on all three devices in the range. The X70 Pro comes with a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle, 8MP zoom, plus the portrait lens. The X70 Pro+, meanwhile, comes with the same 50MP main camera, but high-resolution 48MP wide-angle, plus the same portrait and zoom lenses.

Interestingly, Vivo is pushing harder on camera features, with Zeiss approved portrait modes donning the classic Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar lens names - each giving a distinct look in portrait mode.

While the overall design on the phones - the X70 and Pro with 6.56-inch screens as per their predecessors; the X70 Pro+ with a larger 6.78-incher - is very much like the already established X60, the innards have undergone a critical change: the entry and mid models opting for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor (well, a '1200-vivo' variant). The Pro+, however, opts for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ to help stand it apart as best-of-best.

While we expect some X70 variants to arrive in the UK eventually, exactly when is an unknown at this stage - initial product roll-out will first be aimed at the Asia-Pacific region.

