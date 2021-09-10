Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Vivo phone news

Vivo X70 series official: Uprated cameras all round, MediaTek takes charge of processor duties

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Vivo Vivo X70 series official: Uprated cameras all round, MediaTek takes charge of processor duties
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's only been a hot minute since Vivo put its X60 series on sale - the X60 Pro was a surprise hit when we reviewed it - but now the flagship already has a successor: the X70 series.

The Vivo X70 comes in three variants: the standard X70, the step-up X70 Pro, and the larger and altogether different X70 Pro+ offering (much like its predecessor, a comparison of which is linked below).

The key sell to the X70 series is - as it has been in recent X-series handsets - all about photography. Vivo has a partnership with Zeiss, with all three X70 devices taking on co-engineered optics for optimum quality. Crucially there's also gimbal stabilisation - as in the camera units 'float' - which has been class-leading in previous model iterations.

The X70 comes with a 40-megapixel main camera, 12MP wide-angle, and 12MP portrait lens - the last of which features on all three devices in the range. The X70 Pro comes with a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle, 8MP zoom, plus the portrait lens. The X70 Pro+, meanwhile, comes with the same 50MP main camera, but high-resolution 48MP wide-angle, plus the same portrait and zoom lenses. 

Interestingly, Vivo is pushing harder on camera features, with Zeiss approved portrait modes donning the classic Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar lens names - each giving a distinct look in portrait mode. 

While the overall design on the phones - the X70 and Pro with 6.56-inch screens as per their predecessors; the X70 Pro+ with a larger 6.78-incher - is very much like the already established X60, the innards have undergone a critical change: the entry and mid models opting for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor (well, a '1200-vivo' variant). The Pro+, however, opts for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ to help stand it apart as best-of-best.

While we expect some X70 variants to arrive in the UK eventually, exactly when is an unknown at this stage - initial product roll-out will first be aimed at the Asia-Pacific region.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today
Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall ·

The best smartphones you can currently buy, covering the best of iPhone and Samsung, and everything Android has to offer

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 10 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Vivo X70 series official: Uprated cameras all round, MediaTek takes charge of processor duties
Vivo X70 series official: Uprated cameras all round, MediaTek takes charge of processor duties By Mike Lowe ·
The Samsung Galaxy Note is dead, long live the Samsung Galaxy Note!
The Samsung Galaxy Note is dead, long live the Samsung Galaxy Note! By Chris Hall ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Flippin' marvellous
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Flippin' marvellous By Cam Bunton ·