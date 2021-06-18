Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Vivo V21 is first smartphone with optically stabilised selfie camera

(Pocket-lint) - You might have seen a certain name - Vivo - appearing on your TV screens more of late. That's because it is one of the Euro 2020 major sponsors. It's also a major smartphone company that has recently pushed into wider international markets, including Europe and the UK.

The Vivo V21 marks the company's mid-range entry, a kind of alt-flagship if you will, that arrives at a time when many others are fighting in this space. Think OnePlus Nord CE, Realme GT, or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, for example.

However, the Vivo V21 has a different take. It's one of the few handsets we've seen appear with MediaTek's Dimensity 800 processor - a 5G enabled platform that's in and around the equivalent level of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor.

But it's really the front-facing camera that stands out compared to the competition. Why? Because not only is it 44-megapixels, so high resolution, but also features optical image stabilisation. You don't see that on front cameras often. Ideal for sharper, more detailed selfies.

The V21 - which we think looks very fetching in either Dusk Blue or Sunset Dazzle finishes - houses a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel that's capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. That's held in a slender 7.3mm frame, bucking the trend for chunky devices - as we're seeing more of lately.

Its 64-megapixel main rear camera - part of a trio, as comprised of an 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro - uses six-in-one processing for optimum results (at 12MP output). But it's really that front-facing camera that takes the biscuit.

The Vivo V21 is available now from £399 in the UK. That's a competitive price from this new-to-market brand. Or if you're looking for its top-end product, then take a look at our X60 Pro Plus review - that device has a really impressive gimbal camera on board, showing the company's ongoing prowess in the smartphone photography space.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
