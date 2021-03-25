Vivo X60 vs X60 Pro vs X60 Pro+: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - In 2020 Vivo went global by internationally launching its flagship, the X50 series, which transformed into the X51 for Europe (odd naming, but there we are).

For 2021 it's time for the next-generation, the appropriately named X60, which comes in three flavours: 'standard', Pro, and Pro+. But what's new compared to last time and how does each model differ?

X60 & X60 Pro: Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue

X60 Pro+: Vegan Leather, Emperor Blue

X60 & X60 Pro: 7.6mm thick / 177g

X60 Pro+: 9.1mm thick / 191g

With the last-gen X50 series, the Pro and Pro+ were rather different devices, embodying different ideas when it came to the cameras. For the X60 series that's changed, with each device relatable and clear progression from the entry-level to top-end device clearly comprehensible.

Visually speaking, however, there's not much difference between the trio - well, not when you're looking front-on, anyway, as the screen size, central punch-hole camera, and proportions are all much the same. Side- and back-on, however, and things change because of device thickness related to the camera unit.

The X60 Pro+ also has exclusive colour and vegan leather finish option to set it apart (which looks strangely plasticky, as you can see from our Pro versus Pro+ picture top of page), while the X60 and X60 Pro offer two finishes - in black or blue.

All: 6.56-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh, HDR10+

X60 Pro & Pro+: "3D flexible screen"

All: Single punch-hole camera

The thing that links all X60 devices is their screens: each has a 6.56-inch Samsung-sourced AMOLED panel, being the same size and scale as the previous X50 devices. For this newer generation, however, the refresh rate is up from 90Hz to 120Hz for all three handsets.

Much like the previous range, too, the X60's screen is flat, while the X50 Pro and Pro+ adopt curved edges - the latter pair, therefore, show slightly less side bezel for a more screen dominant look.

All: Vivo & Zeiss co-engineered imaging system / X60 Pro+ only: Zeiss T* coating

X60:

Main: 48-megapixel, f/1.79 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS) Wide (120 degrees): 13MP, f/2.2 Portrait (50mm): 13MP, f/2.46

X60 Pro:

Main: 48-megapixel, f/1.48 aperture, gimbal stabilisation 2.0 Wide (120 degrees): 13MP, f/2.2 Portrait (50mm): 13MP, f/2.46

X60 Pro+: Main: 50-megapixel, GN1 Samsung sensor, optical stabilisation (OIS) Wide (114 degrees): 48MP, f/2.2, gimbal stabilisation 2.0 Portrait: 32MP, f/2.08 Zoom (5x): 8MP



The biggest difference between these three phones is their cameras. But while the last generation totally changed the camera in the Pro+ model, for this generation line-up it's a more logical approach.

The X60 series is also the first to showcase the co-engineering partnership with Zeiss, the renowned German optics company, which has provided its knowledge and, in the case of the X60 Pro+, even its famed T* lens coating to apparently reduce unwanted flare and ghosting.

What you will find in all three phones is optical image stabilisation, which is handy to help keep shots sharp. But the really impressive system is the new gimbal stabilisation system 2.0 - which we've found to be exceptionally good when capturing video - which features in the X60 Pro and Pro+.

However, the gimbal system isn't on the same sensor in each device. The X60 Pro has this system on its main 48-megapixel sensor. The X60 Pro+, meanwhile, utilises Samsung's GN1 sensor - which is physically large, just as you'll find in the Samsung S20 Ultra, and therefore too big to mount with the gimbal we believe - in a same-style setup as per the X50 Pro+ of last year, then adds the gimbal stabilisation to its new-and-improved 48-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Which lens is used for which task will vary depending on which phone you get, no doubt, with the goal to get the best quality stills and videos with the best stabilisation on offer.

The X60 Pro+ is also the only one of the three to add in an optical zoom lens - a 5x one - aiding it to capture better detail resolve for those farther away subject shots.

To house all those goodies all three phones have pretty large camera enclosures. The X60 Pro+'s is bordering on ridiculous, as you can see from the picture up top. But, hey, it's all fair game if the quality is this good - and no other maker is pushing a gimbal system as sophisticated as what's on offer here.

X60 & X60 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 8GB/12GB RAM

X60 Pro+: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM

X60: 4300mAh battery, 33W fast-charging

X60 Pro: 4200mAh battery, 33W charging

X60 Pro+: 4200mAh, 55W charging

All devices: 5G connectivity

Interestingly the X60 and X60 Pro don't take on the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon platform, instead offering the 870 chipset. This isn't actually a huge surprise - in part because it's a cost-saving exercise - but it's still super powerful and 5G capable.

Plus it gives the Pro+ even more room to show off, as that model adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 - which is as good as things get right now - along with 12GB RAM as standard. It's also 5G capable, of course.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 25 March 2021

Battery capacities marginally differ between the entry-level handset and the Pro and Pro+, but not to a degree that it's likely to make a huge difference to longevity. Charging is quick, at 33W, stepping up to be extra-quick (55W) in the Pro+ handset. None offer wireless charging, though, which as an increasing norm in the competition may seem like an absence here.

All handsets: Launch date and price TBC

The big question: when can you get a Vivo X60 series phone? Right now we simply don't know. Nor how much they will cost.



Besides, given how the X50 series launched globally - including its X51 name change - we suspect the X60 will follow a similar process. But hopefully with a better name (or no change at all).

We look forward to Vivo pushing these handsets into the global market, for the simple fact that the gimbal stabilisation system is a real top-end feature that you won't find elsewhere.

And with Zeiss also on the cards, Vivo could be in contention with becoming the smartphone camera maker to watch out for - ideal at a time when the competition, such as OnePlus with its Hasselblad partnership, still aren't quite cutting it (as we said in our OnePlus 9 Pro review).

Writing by Mike Lowe.