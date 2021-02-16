(Pocket-lint) - With Mobile World Congress imminent - as MWC Shanghai, from 23 to 25 February - we suspect a lot of Chinese mega-brands will be delivering their latest goods.

One such is Vivo, with a leak of the S9 revealed on Chinese social media site, Weibo, by a reputed tipster. And, based on the accompanying text, it looks to be the first to don MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 chipset.

Vivo is becoming a more prominent global brand, having released its X51 flagship to the world - complete with gimbal camera setup - so each new device holds greater chance of international release.

Vivo is wasting no time either. After all, the S9's predecessor - the S7, which was announced in August 2020 - is still yet to arrive in stores. So it's no surprise that the two handsets are ultimately similar in design, based on this leak.

Best smartphones 2021: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 16 February 2021

Headline features include a 44-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, along with another 44MP unit as part of a dual-camera setup to the rear. There's said to be a Full HD+ resolution display, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh battery, and 33W fast-charging too.

It's all eyes on MWC Shanghai now, which will be the first show of the year to really lay down the law on what to expect from 2021 smartphones.

Writing by Mike Lowe.