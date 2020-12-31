(Pocket-lint) - Chinese phone maker Vivo has announced its next flagship.

Called the X60, it's only debuting in China, as Vivo has yet to reveal worldwide availability details. It did, however, announce a second version called X60 Pro. It also said another variant, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus (expected to get its own event in January 2021), will arrive packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.

The other will two feature Samsung's Exynos 1080 5nm processor.

Both the X60 and X60 Pro will come with FHD+ displays and support 5G support. The X60 starts at 3498 yuan (£393/$536), while the X60 Pro model starts at 4498 yuan (£505/$6890. Both of Vivo's new flagship phones will be available to pre-order in China from 8 January 2021.

Other common features include a 6.56-inch 2376x1080-pixel resolution E3 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The X60 Pro has a main rear camera consisting of a 48-megapixel f/1.5 Sony IMX598 sensor with 4-axis OIS, as well as a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro camera, a 13-megapixel 2x 50mm tele, and an 8-megapixel f/3.4 5x periscope camera.

1/3 Vivo x60

As for the X60, It only has the main 48-megapixel camera, plus 13-megapixel 2x tele and ultrawide cameras on the rear. It has a 4,300mAh battery, is available with both 8/128GB and 8/256GB configurations, and comes in an additional colour. The X60 Pro comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration and has a 4,200mAh battery capable of 33W charging. Both Vivo phones run Android 11 under OriginOS 1.0.

Again, no word yet on international availability for the X60 and X60 Pro.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.